Stone Arch Bridge to close in the evenings leading up to July 4 with temporary gates

Minneapolis city officials announced Thursday that the Stone Arch Bridge will now be blocked off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Friday until July 5, according to an announcement from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, moving the closure time announced Wednesday back from the original time of 8 p.m.

The time change announced Thursday was made as a “response to community requests”, according to the board. Neither pedestrians nor bicyclists will be able to access the bridge, and anyone using the Riverfront trail will be sent to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.

Last year’s 4th of July saw fireworks fired at people and homes that injured several people.

Elizabeth Shaffer, the Minneapolis Park Commissioner, said in a post made Wedneday that, “We cannot repeat the threat to general public safety in our parks and streets that we experienced last year at this time.”

However, the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association expressed its concerns over the proposal and drafted a letter for the park board and city leaders.

“While we understand there have been incidents near the bridge, our organization cannot support a 10-hour closure of this critical route with next to warning,” the association’s letter said in part.