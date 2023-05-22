State legislature to send millions to Minneapolis to help settle Roof Depot site dispute

The Minnesota Legislature is planning to send money to Minneapolis in an effort to help settle a years-long dispute between the city and neighbors in the East Phillips neighborhood.

For years, people have been protesting against the city’s decision to turn the former Roof Depot site into a public works facility. Neighbors claim the work would unleash toxic chemicals from beneath the site.

During the final weekend of this year’s legislative session, officials reached a deal to include the funds as part of two separate measures.

One of those measures would send $4.5 million in grants to the city to help them find a new location for the proposed facility. Another measure will send $2 million to help the neighborhood group buy the Roof Depot for an urban garden.

State lawmakers are expected to give final approval to the bills containing those measures by Monday night, and they’re then expected to be signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in the coming weeks.

Both the city and neighbors see the deal as a victory.

RELATED: Protesters occupy Roof Depot, demand Minneapolis call off demolition plans

RELATED: Judge puts Roof Depot warehouse demolition on hold

RELATED: East Phillips activists appeal Roof Depot demolition to state Supreme Court

RELATED: Urban Farm advocates call for pause on Roof Depot demolition, citing pollution concerns

RELATED: Neighborhood group optimistic about securing funding to buy Roof Depot site

RELATED: City of Minneapolis open to selling Roof Depot at a cost

RELATED: Minneapolis city Council votes to demolish Roof Depot in East Phillips neighborhood

RELATED: Neighborhood group pledges $12.3M to build Urban Farm in south Minneapolis

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council to consider future of defunct Roof Depot building as activists push for Urban Farm project