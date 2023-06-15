State leaders, local advocates to share plans for new clean heavy-duty truck standards Thursday

Leaders in Minneapolis and Hennepin County are set to share a plan meant to garner public support for new heavy-duty truck standards that they hope will help the state reach zero emissions from the transportation sector.

Hennepin County Commissioner Marion Greene and Director of Minneapolis Department of Public Works Margaret Anderson Kelliher will speak during a news conference at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. They’ll be joined by representatives from the Sierra Club, University of Minnesota and a consultant on climate change and health.

A news release states that the transportation sector accounts for about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota.

Governor Walz and other DFL lawmakers have taken numerous steps and passed legislation that encourages a transition to a “zero-emission future.”

Those speaking at the news conference will also urge the Biden administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to pass “the strongest possible version of the recently announced draft standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.”

Governor Walz, state leaders celebrate climate action legislation

Public comments on these new draft standards will close tomorrow, Friday, June 16. Comments can be submitted by clicking here and selecting the “Browse Documents” tab and then checking the “Proposed Rule” box on the left side of the screen. From there, users can select the “Comment” button under the proposed rule “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3”.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will livestream the conference. Check back for the latest updates.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Farmers, businesses sue Gov. Walz and MPCA over new vehicle emissions rules

Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift

Walz signs bill that requires Minnesota-produced energy to be carbon-free by 2040