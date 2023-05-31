Governor Walz, state leaders celebrate climate action legislation

nbsp;

Governor Tim Walz spoke at a school in South St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the climate action legislation that passed this session, according to a news release from the Governor.

Walz was joined at 1 p.m. by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler, Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold, and additional state leaders and legislators.

More than 40 climate initiatives that the governor’s administration proposed were signed into law during the 2023 legislative session, the release added.

That includes a bill that requires all energy produced in Minnesota to be carbon-free by the year 2040, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

