St. Thomas releases new renderings of multi-use sports arena

The University of St. Thomas has released new renderings of the multi-use sports arena that is expected to open late next year.

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena was announced more than a year ago and remains on track to open for the 2025-26 school year on St. Thomas’ South Campus, school leaders say. However, the university is now giving a new look at what the arena is expected to look like inside.

In addition to what fans can expect to see, the latest renderings show the locker rooms, training areas, weight rooms and tubs.

The release of the renderings comes on the same day the university put season tickets on sale for the upcoming basketball and hockey seasons. The university says season tickets for this season will secure fans’ seats in the new arena when it opens.

On Wednesday, members of the St. Paul City Council denied an appeal to stop the arena’s construction by a vote of 4-0, with three members being absent. Neighbors had expressed concerns about parking, traffic and environmental impacts during the public hearing. During that appeal, the facility’s construction had been paused.

