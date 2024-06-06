St. Paul police asking for help identifying woman connected with hit-and-run

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a recent hit-and-run.

According to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue just before midnight on May 4 on a report of a pedestrian-involved crash. There, they found two injured women, who were both taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle was headed west on Idaho Avenue when it hit the women as they crossed the street. The vehicle then headed north on White Bear Avenue.

A post on Facebook from the St. Paul Police Department on Wednesday is asking the public to call Sergeant Jermaine Davis at 651-266-5693 with any information.

Police say the woman was at the White Dragon bar prior to hitting the pedestrian with her car.

