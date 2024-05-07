Hit-and-run in Greater East Side leaves 2 women hospitalized

Two women are recovering from injuries after a hit-and-run over the weekend in St. Paul’s Greater East Side neighborhood.

According to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue just before midnight on Saturday on a report of a pedestrian-involved crash. There, they found two injured women, who were both taken to a hospital.

Ernster said as of Tuesday, both women remain hospitalized — one in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries and the other is in stable condition.

Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle was headed west on Idaho Avenue when it hit the women as they crossed the street. The vehicle then headed north on White Bear Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 651-266-569.