St. Paul man sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal Frogtown stabbing

A St. Paul man learned his punishment on Tuesday in connection with a 2023 fatal stabbing in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

Alfredo Arturo Alvarez-Flores, 24, was sentenced by Judge John Guthmann to serve 180 months, or 15 years at the St. Cloud prison, with 304 days of credit for time spent behind bars. He must also pay $7,500 in restitution for the second-degree unintentional murder charge.

Court records show Alvarez-Flores was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in June of 2023 for killing 30-year-old Juan Jose Jiminez-Alarcon.

RELATED: Man charged with murder after Frogtown stabbing

He pleaded guilty in January to the charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of intentional, not premeditated second-degree murder.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to murder charge for 2023 stabbing in St. Paul

The charges stem from an incident on June 3, 2023, in which officers from St. Paul were called to a home on Charles Avenue between Oxford and Chatsworth Streets at around 10:30 p.m. There, they found Jiminez-Alarcon on a couch, covered in blood. Officers provided medical aid but he died at the scene.

One of his friends told officers that Alvarez-Flores had stabbed Jimenez-Alarcon and then ran away, court documents state.

Another person inside the home said they’d been watching television, sitting on the couch and drinking beer when one of them went to a gas station, another went to the bathroom and talked with his girlfriend and a third person was in another room. That’s when they heard a scream and found Jimenez-Alarcon slumped over on the couch and Alvarez-Flores at the door.

One of the friends told police that Alvarez-Flores said, “Well, that’s because he was threatening me,” before he ran out of the house, court documents state.

The criminal complaint adds that the friends said there hadn’t been any argument or conversation before the stabbing, and Alvarez-Flores was only over at the home because he’d asked to be picked up by one of the friends.

Officers were able to find Alvarez-Flores passed out in the backyard bushes of a home just a couple of doors down. He was found wearing only socks, as his shoes were left at the scene of the stabbing, and there was dried blood on his hand and pants.

After asking if an officer could speak Spanish, the complaint states that he told the officer, “I know I did wrong, and I truly confess that I poked the friend.”