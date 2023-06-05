Man charged with murder after Frogtown stabbing

A man is now charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing Saturday night in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

Alfredo Arturo Alvarez-Flores, 24, was charged Monday morning with two counts of second-degree murder for the killing of 30-year-old Juan Jose Jimenez-Alarcon.

St. Paul police say officers were called to a home on Charles Avenue between Oxford and Chatsworth Streets at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There, they found Jimenez-Alarcon on a couch, covered in blood. Officers provided medical aid but he died at the scene.

One of his friends told officers that Alvarez-Flores had stabbed Jimenez-Alarcon and then ran away, court documents state.

Another person inside the home said they’d been watching television, sitting on the couch and drinking beer when one of them went to a gas station, another went to the bathroom and talked with his girlfriend and a third person was in another room. That’s when they heard a scream, found Jimenez-Alarcon slumped over on the couch and Alvarez-Flores at the door.

One of the friends told police that Alvarez-Flores said, “Well, that’s because he was threatening me,” then ran out of the house, court documents state.

The criminal complaint adds that the friends said there hadn’t been any argument or conversation before the stabbing, and Alvarez-Flores was only over at the home because he’d asked to be picked up by one of the friends.

Officers were able to find Alvarez-Flores passed out in the backyard bushes of a home just a couple doors down. He was found wearing only socks, as his shoes were left at the scene of the stabbing, and there was dried blood on his hand and pants.

After asking if an officer could speak Spanish, the complaint states that he told the officer, “I know I did wrong, and I truly confess that I poked the friend.” However, it’s still unclear what the motive was.

Alvarez-Flores is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.