Man pleads guilty to murder charge for 2023 stabbing in St. Paul

A man has entered a guilty plea to a charge filed against him for a fatal stabbing in St. Paul last summer.

According to court records, 24-year-old Alfredo Arturo Alvarez-Flores pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree unintentional murder during a hearing held Tuesday morning. He had also initially been charged with one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 30-year-old Juan Jose Jiminez-Alarcon.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of Charles Avenue for a report of a stabbing in early June. When police arrived, they found Jimenez-Alarcon on a couch and covered in blood. Despite giving him aid, he died at the scene.

Police were told by a friend of Jimenez-Alarcon that he was stabbed by Alvarez-Flores, who then ran from the scene, according to a criminal complaint.

Another person inside the home said they’d been watching television, sitting on the couch and drinking beer when one of them went to a gas station, another went to the bathroom and talked with his girlfriend and a third person was in another room. That’s when they heard a scream, found Jimenez-Alarcon slumped over on the couch and Alvarez-Flores at the door.

One of the friends told police that Alvarez-Flores said, “Well, that’s because he was threatening me,” then ran out of the house, court documents state.

The criminal complaint adds that the friends said there hadn’t been any argument or conversation before the stabbing, and Alvarez-Flores was only over at the home because he’d asked to be picked up by one of the friends.

Officers were able to find Alvarez-Flores passed out in the backyard bushes of a home just a couple doors down. He was found wearing only socks, as his shoes were left at the scene of the stabbing, and there was dried blood on his hand and pants.

After asking if an officer could speak Spanish, the complaint states that he told the officer, “I know I did wrong, and I truly confess that I poked the friend.”

A sentencing will be held on the afternoon of April 2. Previously, a jury trial was tentatively scheduled for mid-May.