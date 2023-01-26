St. Paul council approves $84K to move Justus Ramsey House

After a plan to demolish one of St. Paul’s oldest buildings was put on hold, city leaders have now approved funding to move the structure.

Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved $84,000 to disassemble the historic Justus Ramsey Stone House so it can be moved to another location.

Attorney Donald Kohler, who owns the lot where the home would be moved to, says he plans to restore the home and use it as a home office for his law firm.

The development came two days after St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter ordered the demolition of the house and a day after a Ramsey County judge temporarily halted the demolition.

The historic Justus Ramsey Stone House — built in 1852 by the brother of Minnesota's first governor — stands in the patio area of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. The restaurant's owner is seeking to have the building demolished due to structural damage. (KSTP)

Carter’s order said that demolition is necessary due to imminent collapse and the owner, Moe Sharif, refuses to engage in stabilizing or repairing it. But four local preservationist groups stepped in to force the delay.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning regarding the judge’s decision to temporarily delay demolition.