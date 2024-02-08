St. Louis Park reveals winner for its first snowplow naming contest

St. Louis Park announced its winner for the city’s inaugural snowplow naming contest on Thursday.

There were more than 200 name submissions between Jan. 8 and 28. Later, the city revealed its top 10 names, with 600 people voting for their favorite between Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The contest winner is “The Big Snowplowski,” after the Coen Brothers. The famous St. Louis Park native duo are known for their popular films “The Big Lebowski,” “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men.”

The winner runner-ups were “Jeff” and “SLP N’ Slide.”

The rest of the names were, “Blizzard Wizard,” “Frozen Rosen,” “Lord Coldemort,” “Plowtacular,” “Snow Mauer,” “Snow Mercy” and “The Snowriole.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation started the contest in 2020 and revealed this year’s winners on Jan. 30.

