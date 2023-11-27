St. Cloud State University president to leave next summer

St. Cloud State University leaders will soon start searching for a new president.

On Monday, school officials announced that President Robbyn Wacker will be leaving her position next summer.

Wacker, who was the first woman president for SCSU, has been in the role since 2018 and will leave after her contract ends on June 30. Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson says a search for Wacker’s interim replacement will begin in the spring. That person would serve a two-year term.

Previously, Wacker spent 20 years at the University of Northern Colorado. She issued the following statement regarding her decision to leave the position:

“Serving as SCSU’s president has been an honor and a privilege. I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve our amazing students, faculty, staff and administrative leaders. This decision was extremely difficult; however, I feel great about what I and my leadership team have accomplished in the past six years, and the time is right to hand the reigns over to the next leader.” Robbyn Wacker, president of St. Cloud State University

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier this year, SCSU announced it would be offering online cannabis education programs, such as certificates in cannabis health care, agriculture and horticulture, compliance and risk management and business. The school also announced new undergraduate programs such as cybersecurity and environmental management.

New graduate certificates that were created under Wacker’s tenure include superintendents, special education teachers, school business managers as well as disability leadership and advocacy. In addition, a doctor of nursing practice program that partners with the University of Minnesota was also created under her leadership.

RELATED: St. Cloud medical school campus moving forward

Wacker’s departure announcement comes months after the school’s 2023-2024 final budget was finalized. At that time, university officials said 36 staff personnel, both faculty and non-faculty, would be let go. In addition, admissions to four programs and one center would also be suspended, and staff in those fields would reportedly be laid off.

In addition, the budget plan also showed that 70 programs won’t accept new students.

RELATED: St. Cloud State University could cut programs, staff under new budget plan

RELATED: SCSU to no longer admit new students to 70 programs, dozens of positions cut