St. Cloud State to offer cannabis education programs, the first of their kind in Minnesota

St. Cloud State University is offering new online programs that will focus on cannabis education, allowing students to become certified in a variety of trades within the industry.

The programs include certificates in cannabis healthcare, agriculture and horticulture, compliance and risk management and business.

The Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division of the university is partnering with Green Flower to deliver course content.

Green Flower is a California-based organization whose mission is “to educate the world about how to succeed in the commercial cannabis industry.”

The courses are non-credited programs and are available to anyone over the age of 18.

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacke said in a written statement “The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate and the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever. Our endeavor is to meet workforce demand to provide educated professionals in this quickly evolving industry.”

Each program takes about six months to complete and all are fully online.

Start dates for the online classes are Sept. 11 and Nov. 6. More information on the programs can be found here.

This comes after Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana and St. Cloud State cut 70 different academic programs.