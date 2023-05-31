SCSU to no longer admit new students to 70 programs, dozens of positions cut

St. Cloud State University (SCSU) has finalized its 2023-24 budget, and although there are changes and reductions, they are less than originally expected, according to the report.

Although there will be fewer reductions in personnel, admissions to four programs and one center will also be suspended, according to the budget. Staff in those fields will reportedly be laid off.

University officials said in all, 36 staff personnel – both faculty and non-faculty – will be let go.

According to university officials the programs and center that will have admission suspended are:

Philosophy (BA, Minor)

Religious Studies (Minor)

Theatre and Social Change (BA, Minor)

Marriage and Family Therapy (MS, GC)

Academic Learning Center

In addition, the budget plan also showed that 70 programs will no longer accept new students, bringing SCSU’s offering down to 239 program areas.

According to the university, students in the programs that aren’t admitting new students will have an opportunity to complete their intended programs. SCSU officials say 80% of these programs have three or fewer enrolled students for the upcoming semester.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker presented a recap of the budget during a campus webinar, citing higher expenses than revenue and the impacts of the pandemic as a reason for cuts.

“As we plan for the future of SCSU and the success of our students, one thing is clear: building on our

strengths and repositioning SCSU for a bright future requires a significant course correction in our budget

now and in the coming years,” Wacker said. “We are taking control of our path forward and investing in a

high-quality and individualized student experience.”

