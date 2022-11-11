St. Cloud man sentenced to probation for charge stemming from shooting

Court records show a St. Cloud man will serve five years of supervised probation after a confrontation between roommates led to a shooting earlier this year.

Ian James Hoffarth, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Stearns County Court. A judge stayed his 17-day jail sentence for the charge of threats of violence – reckless disregard risk.

The late April shooting happened on the 6000 block of Cape West Ct. just after 1 a.m. Police said they found two men—Hoffarth and his 30-year-old roommate—had gotten into an argument, and during the confrontation, a gun was produced by one of the men, and Hoffarth was shot.

Hoffarth was given aid, and while he was treated, officers heard his phone ring and learned the call was coming from his roommate, identified as C.G.

Hoffarth then answered, and police say they heard C.G. tell Hoffarth that Hoffarth “came to the residence, caused a problem and a gun was produced during the confrontation.”

After hearing that, an officer walked away to speak with C.G. privately, and the complaint states Hoffarth yelled at the officer to “shoot him in the f***ing head.”

Officers then continued to speak with Hoffarth, who told them C.G. had texted him while Hoffarth was at a bar and told him he needed to move out.

After looking at Hoffarth’s phone, police say they found a message saying “Cool be there in 15. Think I’m scared of dying. Going to regret believing dips***s telling lies. Better have a gun ready.”

The complaint goes on to say C.G. came out of the home and gave a statement, saying Hoffarth came into the home, yelled he was going to kill C.G. and pointed a gun at him.

That’s when C.G. told police he grabbed for the gun, and they began fighting. He said he “heard a loud bang” and saw blood, and then left the basement area.

As previously reported, the maximum sentence was five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.