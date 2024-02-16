SPPS superintendent named 2024 National Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Joe Gothard of St. Paul Public Schools was recently named the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators.

A $10,000 scholarship will be presented in Gothard’s name to a student either at his alma mater in Madison or in his current district. A SPPS spokesperson said he has not yet decided.

In order to be eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, candidates first needed to be named State Superintendent of the Year — an honor Gothard earned in October.

Gothard has been the superintendent of SPPS since 2017. He was recently named as a finalist for the superintendent position at Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin.

Prior to his time as SPPS, he was superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district. He also served in a variety of roles in the Madison Metropolitan School District including assistant superintendent, dean of students, and middle and high school principal.

Gothard has a doctorate degree in educational leadership, a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and biology from Edgewood College in Madison.

He began his teaching career as a biology teacher at La Follette High School in Madison.

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett issued the following statement in response to the news: