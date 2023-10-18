SPPS Superintendent named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, competes for national spot

The superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools has been named the 2024 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA).

Dr. Joe Gothard will now be considered for National Superintendent of the Year, which is announced in February during the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Conference on Education.

Gothard has been Superintendent at SPPS since 2017.

“Dr. Gothard’s selection as the 2024 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence in education and his exceptional leadership in our state’s educational community,” said MASA Executive Director Dr. Deb Henton. “His innovative leadership and dedication to fostering a supportive and equitable learning environment have significantly impacted the success of all SPPS students and educators. We congratulate Dr. Gothard, and we look forward to his continued successful contributions to SPPS and Minnesota’s education system.”

Read the full announcement from MASA HERE.