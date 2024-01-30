SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard named as finalist for Madison superintendent position

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard has been named as one of three finalists for the superintendent position at Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin.

The other two finalists are Mohamed Choudhury and Dr. Yvonne Stokes.

Gothard has been superintendent of SPPS since 2017 and was named the 2024 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year. He is also one of four finalists for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year.

Choudhury is the former state superintendent of schools at the Maryland State Department of Education and previously served as chief strategy, talent and innovation officer for the San Antonio Independent School District.

Stokes most recently served as superintendent at Hamilton Southeastern Schools, which is one of the largest school districts in Indiana with nearly 22,000 students.

The finalist livestream interview panels will take place on Feb. 6, with the student panel from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the parents and caregivers panel from 6:30 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.