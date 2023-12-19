SPPS superintendent nominated among four school officials in running for National Superintendent of the Year

The superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) is in the running for the 37th National Superintendent of the Year, an honor that comes with a $10,000 scholarship for a student in the winning district.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard is one of four school officials nominated for the award by The School Superintendents Association (AASA), along with Martha Salazar-Zamora of Tomball Independent School District, Kimberly Rizzo Saunders of Contoocook Valley School District, and Frederick Williams of Dublin City Schools.

Nominees are chosen based on the positive difference they make in the lives of students in addition to ensuring the safety and wellness of the entire school community. Gothard has been Superintendent at SPPS since 2017.

“Congratulations to the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year finalists. The leadership and steadfast commitment these individuals have shown to their students, staff, and local communities is nothing short of inspirational. Their vision and inclination for action will have a lasting impact on the future of countless young adults and our country,” said Terri Fiedler, President of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial. “Corebridge is proud to support AASA and this program in recognition of the positive learning environments that educational leaders are creating and cultivating in school districts across the U.S.”

Nominees are evaluated on the following criteria: leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement, according to the AASA.

In addition to the award title, the winner will be presented with a $10,000 college scholarship in the name of the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year to a student in the high school from where the superintendent graduated from or is working at.

The finalists for the award will gather on January 11 at 3 p.m. for a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The winner of National Superintendent of the Year is set to be announced during AASA’s National Conference on Education on February 15 in San Diego.

Superintendent Gothard was honored as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year in October.

