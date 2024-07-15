Some areas near Mississippi River in St. Paul to reopen this week after recent flooding

Traffic is expected to reopen on Shepard/Warner Road later this week in St. Paul after flooding on the Mississippi River caused the area to close on June 23.

According to city officials, vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians are scheduled to once again access the area from Eagle Street Parkway to Highway 61 starting after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition, Sibley and Jackson streets are expected to reopen to vehicle traffic from Shepard Road to Kellogg Boulevard.

According to the National Weather Service, the river crested on June 29 at 20.17 feet, the eighth-highest river crest on record for the city. This caused debris to enter the road, which has since been cleared. Crews have also inspected the road and underlying structures.

Although those areas will be reopened, Water Street on the south side of the river will be closed until inspection, testing and cleanup is done. Multiple parks and facilities will also remain closed, and visitors are asked to check for closures on the city’s website.

The city’s website says Harriet Island Regional Park will stay closed through July 24 as workers prepare for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival.

