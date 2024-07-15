Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge to close for 3-year project on July 29

The city of St. Paul has announced the Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge will close for three years from Broadway Street to Mounds Boulevard on Monday, July 29.

The $91 million project will include the removal and reconstruction of the entire bridge, which connects the east side to downtown St. Paul.

While the bridge is closed, vehicles can use East 7th Street as a detour. Access will be maintained to Lowertown businesses, parking lots, buildings and Union Depot.

The city shared it began redesigning the bridge around 2014, when a structural analysis determined traffic should be removed from the outer portion of the bridge deck. The city also permanently reduced traffic lanes and sidewalk width to ensure public safety.

The new bridge will have four lanes of traffic — two in each direction, the city said.

There will also be barrier-separated trails on both sides of the roadway. The trails will be 12 feet wide and separated from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier. Intersections will also be redesigned for safety and accessibility.

More information on the construction process, click here.