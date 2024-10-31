Snowy weather causes Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament to shift schedule

The opening round matches of the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament on Thursday have been rescheduled due to snowy weather in Minnesota.

According to the Big Ten Conference, the opening round of the tournament will now be played on Friday and the quarterfinals will be played on Saturday and Monday. Saturday’s games between Rutgers and Michigan State and Washington and Iowa are not affected by the shifted schedule.

The updated schedule for the tournament can be viewed below:

Friday, Nov. 1 – University of Minnesota

No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State – 3:30 p.m. (B1G+)

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Minnesota – 6:30 p.m. (B1G+)

Saturday, Nov. 2 – University of Minnesota

No. 5 Rutgers vs. No. 4 Michigan State – 3:30 p.m. (B1G+)

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 3 Iowa – 6:30 p.m. (B1G+)

Monday, Nov. 4 – University of Minnesota