Forecast First Alert: Rain shifts to snow later this morning

Rain today in the Twin Cities will mix with snow around 10 a.m. and then snow will be heavy between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. However, areas east of downtown St. Paul will see more of a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 2-4″ of falling snow, along with thunder snow between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, the Winter Weather Advisory does not include Dakota County or Pierce and Saint Croix Counties in Wisconsin as more rain than snow will fall.

Expect rain in the Twin Cities with temperatures in the low 40s now until 10 a.m. then snow mixing with rain and becoming mainly snow 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with thunder snow possible too. Snow will taper off to drizzle before 6 p.m. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s with Northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Improving weather this evening for Halloween with clearing skies, lighter winds, patchy fog and Trick or Treat temperatures in the mid 30s falling to near 30 degrees by Friday morning.

Much warmer Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s Friday to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday then low 60s by Monday. Rain and thunderstorms return to the area Sunday into Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS