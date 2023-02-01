SEIU members at HealthPartners reach tentative agreement

Union healthcare employees at HealthPartners have reached a tentative agreement after a bargaining session that last 21 hours, union representatives say.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa says the agreement was reached Wednesday morning.

The bargaining unit represents about 1,800 RNs, dental hygienists, LPNs, CMAs, midwives, lab techs, physician assistants, and others.

Union leaders say there will be wage increases for the next three years, including a five percent in the first year and four percent increases in the second and third years.

According to the union, the agreement must still be voted on by members, but includes the following in addition to wage increases:

Additional wage increases for Home Health Aides and Advanced Practice Clinicians

Increased Float Pay

Increased Lead Pay, Continuing Education reimbursements and shift differentials for some employee groups

Improvements in vacation bidding

Protection of health and dental benefits

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to HealthPartners for comment on the agreement and will update this article with their response.

As previously reported, SEIU-backed workers held a strike at M Health Fairview and Allina last fall. That came after a strike by mental health workers at those same facilities in May.

In October, M health Fairview reached a one-and-a-half-year deal with SIEU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. That deal was reached as union members who worked at Allina facilities continued to strike.