Second person convicted for role in fatal Mall of America shooting to be sentenced Monday

One of the defendants in the deadly shooting inside the Mall of America will be sentenced on Monday.

The shooting happened during a busy shopping time — just days before Christmas — in 2022.

Shots were fired inside the Nordstrom store on Dec. 23, leaving one person dead and another person injured.

CAs previously reported, 19-year-old Lavon Longstreet entered a guilty plea last month to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and one count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault.

Police say Longstreet and another person, Taeshawn Adams-Wright, shot and killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson.

According to court documents, security video shows Longstreet — who was 17 at the time — standing over Hudson and shooting him. Investigators say there had been an argument before the shooting, which caused a bullet to graze another person at the store.

Longstreet was arrested in Georgia by U.S. Marshals. Authorities said at the time that his mother drove him there.

RELATED: Police: Mall of America murder suspect, mother who drove him to Georgia arrested

Meanwhile, Adams-Wright, was sentenced just last week to serve more than 30 years in prison.

Two 17-year-old juveniles were each charged with one count of second-degree riot.

RELATED: 4 suspects charged in fatal Mall of America shooting

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at the time of the shooting that these types of crimes need to stop.

“I don’t want to hand out any more jumpsuits, I want you to get into graduation gowns. You are better than this, you are better than this. This is senseless,” Hodges said.

Longstreet’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Hennepin County Court, where prosecutors are expected to ask for him to spend up to 40 years in prison.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Mall of America rolls out tighter security protocols in wake of deadly shooting