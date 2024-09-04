Second day of pre-trial proceedings for man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury to be held Wednesday

A second day of pretrial hearings will begin at 9 a.m.

A Winona County man accused of killing the mother of his children last spring will be in court for the second time Wednesday in just as many days for ongoing pre-trial hearings.

Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Adam Fravel hid Madeline Kingsbury’s body near his family’s property in rural Fillmore County last year. He is charged with first and second-degree murder.

Fravel’s defense team previously filed motions to move the upcoming trial out of Winona County, claiming extensive coverage of the case makes it impossible to select a fair jury. They were successful, and the court decided to hold it in Blue Earth County.

In court on Tuesday, Kingsbury’s family testified in front of Fravel as part of an evidence hearing, where they recalled an incident from Sept. 2021. According to her family, that’s when he put his hands around her neck and threatened her.

Prosecutors also showed screenshots of text messages between Kingsbury and Fravel from that same month during Tuesday’s hearing. She wrote, “I’m not ok with you putting your hands around my neck and pushing me down in front of the kids.”

In his response, the screenshot showed Fravel saying, “you’ll adjust.”

More witnesses are expected to be heard from on Wednesday, and the prosecution says they’re calling four or five more of Kingsbury’s friends and an expert witness to testify.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the defense hasn’t said if they plan to call any witnesses.

Fravel’s trial is currently scheduled to start on Oct. 7 in Mankato. It should be noted that Kingsbury’s family told the court on Tuesday they don’t want cameras in the courtroom.

