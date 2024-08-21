Madeline Kingsbury murder trial to take place in Mankato in October, judge rules

The jury trial for Adam Fravel, who is accused of killing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury, will take place in Mankato in October, according to a court order filed Wednesday.

Adam Fravel, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Madeline Kingsbury, the mother of his children.

“After careful consideration, the Court finds that Blue Earth County is best positioned to ensure the

impartiality required for a fair trial and is well-suited to accommodate this Winona County case,” the order reads.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 7.

This comes after Fravel’s attorneys filed a motion to move the case out of Winona County in January. A judge granted the motion in June.

When arguing for a change of venue, the defense cited a survey of 100 Winona County adults that showed 89% of respondents had “seen, heard, or read a news story” about the Kingsbury case; 74% of those who consumed a news story about the case had formed an opinion; and 99% of those who had formed an opinion believed Fravel was responsible for Kingsbury’s death.

The defense also referenced the “substantial involvement of the Winona community” in searching for Kingsbury. According to pretrial testimony, 1,900 volunteers searched for Kingsbury on April 7, 2023, and another 700 volunteered the next day.

You can find KSTP’s full coverage of the disappearance and murder of Madeline Kingsbury here.