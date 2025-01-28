Retired Anoka Police K9 Bravo passes away

A retired K9, once injured while serving with the Anoka Police, has passed away, according to his former department.

The police department said on Monday that their former K9 Bravo had died over two years after retiring from service.

Bravo is one of the more well-known K9s to have served in Minnesota, notably when he was injured while assisting in a carjacking back in February 2021 that led to a pursuit through Isanti County. During that incident, Bravo was injured after he was sent after two carjacking suspects who reportedly went into a ditch. While attempting to help apprehend the suspects, Bravo was injured by gunfire near his trachea and soft tissue.

RELATED: K-9 recovering after being shot during pursuit in Isanti County

While the injury ultimately did not require surgery, he was showered with gifts and well-wishes from the community during his recovery and returned to Anoka Police months later.

Bravo officially retired on August 1, 2022, according to police, spending his remaining two years living with his former handler and partner, Sgt. Sorteberg.

“In retirement, he enjoyed a well-deserved life of love, care, and treats,” the department said in a statement. “Bravo left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Bravo’s legacy reminds us of the bond and partnership between officers and their K9 partners—a bond built on trust, courage, and devotion. Rest easy, Bravo. Thank you for your service.”

The department said Bravo had received numerous awards during his service and had shown unmatched loyalty in protecting and serving the community.