Regents to consider deal for Walz family to stay at Gabel’s home

Gov. Tim Walz and his family may not end up living in Sunfish Lake after all.

Monday afternoon, four weeks after the state confirmed the governor and his family will temporarily leave in Sunfish Lake while the Governor’s Residence undergoes renovations, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents will consider a plan for the Walz family to live in U of M President Joan Gabel’s residence.

Gabel, who was named the next chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh earlier this month, is expected to start her new position on July 1.

The proposal would let Walz and his family live at Eastcliff, which was donated to the U of M in 1958 and has since served as the home of eight university presidents, in St. Paul.

If approved by the Board of Regents, the state would pay the university $4,400 in rent and also take care of utilities, snow removal and lawn care through at least September 2024, with the chance to run through the end of next year. The Sunfish Lake lease was slated to cost nearly $315,000 in total, or $17,326 per month.

“Timing is everything and as the Governor’s Residence undergoes scheduled renovations, Eastcliff will be vacant following the departure of President Gabel this summer. That timing presents a great opportunity to continue to use this public asset for a public purpose during the University’s presidential transition period,” Myron Frans, the U of M’s senior vice president of finance and operations, said in a statement. “We’d be happy to welcome Governor Walz, the First Lady and their family.”

The university says it’d use the rent payments from the Walz family’s stay to cover remaining maintenance and operation costs during the lease.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Administration previously told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a relocation was necessary “due to the extensive and disruptive nature of the work” on the 111-year-old Governor’s Residence.