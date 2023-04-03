University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel named chancellor at University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh has announced Joan Gabel, who is currently serving as the University of Minnesota’s president and chief executive, will be leading the school as its 19th chancellor.

The University of Pittsburgh has announced Joan Gabel, who is currently serving as the University of Minnesota’s president and chief executive, will be leading the school as its 19th chancellor.

Officials at the University of Pittsburgh announced the news Monday morning, saying Gabel will start her new position on July 1.

According to the announcement, Gabel will be the first woman to lead the university since it was founded in 1787.

Gabel will replace Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, who announced he would be stepping down this summer to transition to the faculty as a professor.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Gabel resigned from her position on Securian Financial’s Board of Directors in January after critics said the appointment conflicted with her role at the university. Also in January, university officials announced they were looking to regain control of campus health care facilities, and the Twin Cities campus has been working on public safety issues since last year.

RELATED: U of M president, Minneapolis community safety commissioner meet with parents, students

Gabel became the U of M’s 17th president back in 2019. Prior to that, she was the executive vice president and provost at the University of South Carolina.

Gabel issued the following prepared statement in the University of Pittsburgh’s announcement:

“I am excited and filled with optimism when I think of leading this institution into its important next chapter – to taking leaps when needed, and incremental steps as necessary, to ensure that every step we take, however large or small, moves us forward. I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead this world-class community of learners, leaders and discoverers from Pittsburgh and Bradford to Greensburg, Johnston, Titusville and beyond.” Joan Gabel

KSTP-TV has reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment and will continue to update this article as additional details are released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.