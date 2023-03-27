State to lease home in Sunfish Lake as Governor’s Residence undergoes renovations

Gov. Tim Walz and his family will temporarily reside in Sunfish Lake while the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul undergoes an 18-month, $6.3 million renovation.

The Minnesota Department of Administration confirmed it is leasing a property on Sunnyside Lane that backs up to Sunfish Lake through September 2024 at a total cost of $314,662.50, or $17,326 a month.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, according to a copy of the lease obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. Dakota County property records show it’s owned by former U.S. Senate candidate Mike McFadden, who ran on the Republican ticket against Democrat Al Franken in 2014.

Curt Yoakam, a spokesman for the Department of Administration, said the relocation was necessary “due to the extensive and disruptive nature of the work” on the 111-year-old Governor’s Residence.

The renovations will tackle a number of outdated systems ranging from electrical and plumbing to waterproofing the foundation and replacing windows, Yoakam said. The Summit Avenue home will get security and technology upgrades, too.

Walz will likely start relocating to the temporary residence sometime in May ahead of construction on the Governor’s Residence, which is scheduled to begin in June, Yoakam said.