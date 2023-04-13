Red flag warning issued for over 30 Minnesota counties

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a red-flag warning for 31 counties in central, southwest, and southeast Minnesota.

A red flag warning means the potential for fires to start and rapidly spread is high. These weather conditions include dry air and gusty winds, which can turn a small fire into a wildfire. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions.

From 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. counties under a red flag warning include Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington, and Watonwan. Additionally, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dodge, Filmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties are under a red flag warning.

Several counties were under a red-flag warning on Wednesday due to record-breaking temperatures in the 80s. Another record-setting high temperature is possible for Thursday.

Over 40 counties in Wisconsin were issued red flag warnings on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin DNR fire crews and other local agencies were on the scene of a 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County on Wednesday night. The DNR said no injuries have been reported.

A 100-acre wildfire burns in Juneau County, Wisconsin (Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The DNR will continue to extinguish the fire on Thursday. Officials are asking people to continue to refrain from starting campfires and using outdoor grills and off-road vehicles as warm temperatures, low humidity, and winds contribute to the high risk of wildfires.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risks and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.