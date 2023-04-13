Twin Cities could see another temperature record Thursday

The Twin Cities could see temperatures approaching – or at – 90 degrees on Thursday.

After a record-setting 88-degree day on Wednesday, the metro area could set another record Thursday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Ken Barlow said if the Twin Cities hits 90 degrees it would be a record high for the day and the earliest 90-degree day in April since record-keeping began in 1872.

Another record high today!

Outside chance of our earliest 90 on record today!

This comes after record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, which means most of the snow in the metro area has melted. As the snow melts, cities are preparing for flooding.

Barlow expects storms this weekend beginning on Friday night with likely non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures this weekend will dip into the 40s with cold winds and intermittent rain.

There is a chance of some flurries, which Barlow says won’t stay on the ground.

