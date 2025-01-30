Record breaking heat closes outdoor ice rinks in Minneapolis

Residents in Minneapolis will have to enjoy the outdoors without ice rinks Thursday as record-high temperatures have made outdoor ice rinks unusable.

With an expected high of 50 degrees, the decision was an unsurprising one to make for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, who said the rinks would be temporarily closed for the near future. They expect the ice rinks to reopen next week as temperatures return to normal winter conditions.

You can stay up to date on what rinks are opened or closed by CLICKING HERE.

The high heat is similar to the January thaw Minnesota saw last year around this time. Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas has more in his weather breakdown for Thursday.