Record High of 50 Degrees expected Today.

The January Thaw will bring Record Highs to the Twin Cities this Thursday afternoon with highs near 50 degrees, Sunny Skies and Winds from the West at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s Record High is 48 degrees set in 1879 and again in 1989 and the Average High for January 30th is 24 degrees. Last year in 2024 it was a Record High 50 degrees on January 29, 2024 and another Record High 55 on January 31, 2024.

Cooler Conditions will return on Friday with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the upper 30s with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Increasing Clouds Friday night with Increasing Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be Mostly Cloudy, Windy and Colder with a Mix of Rain and Snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Some Snow Accumulation will be possible north and east of the Twin Cities. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s with Gusty Southeast Winds at 15 to 25 mph. Light Freezing Drizzle and Patchy Fog Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the low 30s.

Patchy Fog Sunday morning ( Ground Hog Day ) otherwise Partly Cloudy and Mild with highs in the low 40s and Winds from the West at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ).

Next Week will be more like mid Winter Weather with Light Snow possible on both Monday and Tuesday mainly north of the Twin Cities and highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Wednesday will bring a Chance for Freezing Drizzle Mixed with Light Snow and highs in the mid 20s. JONATHAN YUHAS