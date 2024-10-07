Rapidan Dam Store reopens after previous location destroyed by flooding

The Rapidan Dam Store reopened on Monday after being destroyed by flooding in late June.

The original building was removed due to concerns it would be swept into the Blue Earth River. The area near the building had suffered significant erosion.

Blue Earth County had presented the owners of the store with a purchase agreement so they could remove the building to protect other properties downstream and lessen the environmental impact.

The store now lives in the building that formerly housed Wagon Wheel at 609 South Front Street in Mankato. It will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

