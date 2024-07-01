Community rallies around family who lost home, store by Rapidan Dam

Flooding continues to impact areas of Minnesota, and with more rain in the forecast, more damage could be done as the water gets higher.

David Hruska and his sister, Jenny Barnes, lost their longtime home and store because of floodwaters near the Rapidan Dam in Blue Earth County.

In the past, they’ve helped families after a loved one drowned in the river by giving them a free meal.

Now, the community is rallying around the Hruska family as it deals with the loss.

“We just feel they would have done the same for us,” Hruska said. “We’re finding that out right now that people are doing the same thing for us.”

“All I wanted to do is ease their pain as much as I could,” Barnes said. “We’re feeling that from everybody involved in this situation and we thank everybody for that as well.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Hruska family.