Ramsey County to open its warming houses Wednesday

Ramsey County announced that it will open its warming spaces beginning Wednesday.

The warming spaces will be open nightly until March 31.

Here is a list of Ramsey County warming spaces:

The Holy Christian Cathedral Church – 125 Stevens St. W. This space is for women only.

Phalen Activity Center – 1530 Phalen Drive. This space is for men only.

Newell Park Building – 900 Fairview Ave. N. This space is for men only.

Additionally, St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church (Oxford Street North) will open on Sunday for families and youth up to 24 years old.

The law enforcement center at 425 Grove Street will be open as a warming space from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Winter warming spaces will have seating, blankets and light snacks for those spending the night. There will also be mittens and hats when available.

The county says there will also be free shuttles to and from the warming spaces.

This comes after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported last week that the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office opened its lobby as the warming centers were not yet open.

