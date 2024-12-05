Ramsey County warming spaces closed, sheriff's office opens doors to help

Four Ramsey County winter warming spaces are not open yet and with bone-chilling wind chills, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office opened its lobby for people who need shelter from the elements.

Rev. Daryl Spence, with the Sheriff’s Community Outreach Team, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the need for warm, safe places for people is a growing need.

“Mental health has infiltrated. We now know that it is real,” said Spence. “It is amazing that right now, that young man just told us he would rather stay there than come inside.”

Sheriff Bob Fletcher encouraged people at the Listening House to seek a warm spot for the night in the lobby of the law enforcement center.

“We’re going to warm you up at the lobby up at the jail. Ok? It’s going to be open all night,” said Fletcher.

A Ramsey County spokesperson told KSTP contracts were being finalized with private vendors and the warming spaces should be open later this month.

Click here for a list of warming centers throughout the Twin Cities.