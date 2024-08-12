Races to watch in the Minnesota primaries on Tuesday

Minnesota primary election tomorrow

Voters across the state are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for candidates for congressional, state and county offices.

There are several big races KSTP is tracking.

One race that is getting national attention is the fifth congressional district. Ilhan Omar is facing another challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, whom she narrowly defeated in his primary challenge against her in 2022.

Incumbent Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach is facing a challenge from businessman Steve Boyd.

Int he race for U.S. Senate, navy veteran Joe Fraser is taking on Royce White for the Republican nomination. The winner will face longtime DFL Senator Amy Klobuchar in November.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in Minneapolis on Tuesday, with election officials saying so far there’s been a steady turnout in early voting.

If you still have your absentee ballot, you cannot drop it off at your polling center Tuesday. Instead, bring it to either of the city’s two election offices.

“If you’ve changed your mind and want to vote in person, that’s ok,” said Katie Smith, Minneapolis director of elections and voter services. “Just leave your materials at home and head out to the polls. If you have your ballot still, we highly recommend just getting it dropped off. Don’t put it back in the mail at this point, it’s really close to the wire.”