GOP candidate Tayler Rahm suspends congressional campaign

News broke on Saturday that Tayler Rahm is suspending his campaign for Minnesota’s second congressional district.

According to the Star Tribune, which was the first to report the decision, Rahm is suspending his campaign to work for former President Donald Trump as a senior advisor in Minnesota, though no official word has been stated directly by his campaign.

The decision came as a shock to some as Rahm had already secured the Republican Party’s endorsement for Minnesota’s second congressional district, currently held by Democrat Angie Craig.

However, the move has opened a pathway forward for fellow Republican Joe Teirab to face off against Craig instead, a move welcomed by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

“Tayler Rahm’s selfless decision to put the team first allows Republicans to unite and defeat extreme Democrat Angie Craig,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said in a written statement. “Joe Teirab is one of our strongest candidates in the nation and will fight relentlessly for Minnesotans every single day. Angie Craig is shaking in her boots knowing her time in Congress is on notice.”

A statement from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) called Rahm’s campaign suspension a “buy-off” to make way for a candidate who was what they called “an anti-choice extremist.”

“By buying off Joe Teirab’s primary opponent, national Republicans have cleared the way for an anti-choice extremist to be their nominee in Minnesota’s Second District,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin.

“Throughout his campaign, Joe Teirab has made it clear that he is 100% pro-life and will do everything he can to attack abortion rights and roll back reproductive freedoms in Congress. Angie Craig has fought to fully restore and protect reproductive rights, lower health care costs, invest in public safety and the DFL is ready to defend her record to Minnesotans.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has contacted both the Rahm and Teirab campaigns for comment. If they respond, this article will be updated.