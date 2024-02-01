Prosecutors to push for aggravated sentence against trooper charged in Ricky Cobb II’s death

Hennepin County prosecutors intend to pursue an aggravated sentence in the event the Minnesota state trooper charged with fatally shooting a motorist last summer is convicted at trial.

Ryan Londregan is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection with the death of Ricky Cobb II.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Londregan shot Cobb during a July 31 traffic stop on Interstate 94. Video of the incident shows Londregan firing at Cobb from the front passenger side door as Cobb began driving away. He crashed a short distance down the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A one-page notice filed on Thursday states prosecutors will seek to prove in court that Londregan committed other offenses on separate occasions and request the judge issue a tougher sentence in the event Londregan is convicted.

The filing does not explain what other offenses Londregan might have committed or which aggravating factors would play into his sentencing.

Christopher Madel, part of Londregan’s defense team, asserted that his client has never had a complaint against him as a state trooper and has never been charged with a crime until this case.

“This is total, utter nonsense. Trooper Ryan is innocent,” Madel said.

Londregan made his first court appearance on Monday, and the judge released him without bail on the condition that he surrender his passport and remain law-abiding.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 29.