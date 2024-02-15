Prosecutors dismiss firearms charge against woman involved in North St. Paul homicide

Prosecutors have dismissed the case against a woman involved in a North St. Paul shooting last summer.

Kimberly Terry was charged with possessing a gun without a serial number in June 2023.

Her case was dismissed due to Steven Terry, her son, pleading guilty to the same charge and admitting to possessing the same gun for the same incident. Steven Terry was sentenced to probation after accepting a plea deal in December 2023.

As previously reported, officials said Steven Terry was one of the people who fled the scene of a shooting at an apartment on McKnight Road in North St. Paul in June 2023 that killed 24-year-old Anthony R. Rojas.

Officers conducted surveillance and saw him get into an Uber with a woman, identified as his mother, Kimberly Terry.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found a handgun without a serial number in a bag between the two. It matched the ghost guns left at the murder scene. Kimberly Terry claimed the gun was hers.

Abo Eshun Essilfie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.

Court documents show two other people involved in the incident had their charges dropped last year due to “insufficient evidence.”

