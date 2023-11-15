Teen charged in North St. Paul man’s murder sentenced to 20 years

The teenager who was charged in connection to the murder of a man in North St. Paul back in June was sentenced on Wednesday.

A Ramsey County judge sentenced Abo Eshun Essilfie, who was 17 at the time of the murder but is now 18, to 20 years in prison.

Essilfie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing 24-year-old Anthony Rojas after the teen was certified as an adult in August.

Charging documents state that Essilfie and another person were going to rob Rojas but Essilfie shot him instead. A total of six people were charged after Rojas was found dead in an apartment on June 19. The cases against the others are still moving through the court system.