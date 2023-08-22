Prosecutors drop charges against 16-year-old connected to North St. Paul murder

One of the six people initially charged in connection to a man’s death in North St. Paul earlier this summer has had his case dismissed.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office confirmed it dropped the charges against a 16-year-old who was linked to 24-year-old Anthony R. Rojas’ death.

According to the attorney’s office, there was “insufficient evidence” and the case was dismissed so that prosecutors can possibly file new charges against the teen if more evidence is gathered.

Rojas was found dead in an apartment on June 19 after police received a report of a man with a gun in the building and a woman yelled, “He’s dead, he’s dead.”

In addition to the 16-year-old, prosecutors also charged a 17-year-old and four adults. The 17-year-old was certified as an adult at the end of July and pleaded guilty to murder.

The investigation remains active.