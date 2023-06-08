Prince Celebration of Life begins at Paisley Park Thursday

A celebration of life for Prince begins Thursday at Paisley Park, one day after Prince would have turned 65.

The Minnesota musician died back in 2016 after an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Paisley Park will be holding its annual celebration in Chanhassen this week to honor his life.

Officials at Prince’s estate say they’ll open a vault of unreleased recordings and performances that feature appearances from several other well-known artists.

The celebration runs through Monday and tickets are still available.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Maker of Prince’s Cloud guitar reaches agreement with Paisley Park estate

Collection of Prince memorabilia moved to Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

Minneapolis to rename First Avenue block Prince Rogers Nelson Way