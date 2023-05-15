Collection of Prince memorabilia moved to Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

There’s a new home for a large collection of Prince memorabilia.

The collection moved from Henderson, where a scene of the movie Purple Rain was filmed, to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm for more space.

Museum officials say it will have the largest Prince collection in the state outside of Paisley Park.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Bonnie Ubl with the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame said. “He’s Minnesota. Prince is Minnesota. He never lost his roots. I’m just very proud that we can continue to carry on his music and his pride of Minnesota.”

Next week the museum will add a replica of the motorcycle Prince used in the movie Purple Rain to their collection, along with a 15-foot Prince guitar.