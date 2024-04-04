Potential reward for info on suspected arson of Golden Valley businesses increases to $100K

As authorities continue to investigate a fire that destroyed a Golden Valley office building, the reward fund is growing.

Center of the American Experiment, one of three conservative groups in the building gutted by flames on Jan. 28, announced Thursday they’re now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible and $100,000 if multiple people were involved. The initial reward offered in February was $15,000.

The fire reportedly started at the office building, located off of Wayzata Boulevard near General Mills Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. that morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives confirmed that it and the FBI, as well as local authorities, are investigating the fire as arson but haven’t yet announced a determination. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has again reached out for an update and will update this story if a response is received.

The conservative groups believe they were the targets of the fire, which also displaced several other small businesses.

“We are determined to catch the people responsible for this hateful attack and hope a sizable reward will convince someone to come forward,” John Hinderaker, president of Center of the American Experiment, said.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 763-569-8000 or the ATF’s tipline at 1-888-283-3473.