$15K reward offered in suspected arson of Golden Valley businesses

One of the businesses displaced by a fire last week in Golden Valley is now offering a reward for information that leads authorities to the person responsible.

Center of the American Experiment, one of three conservative groups in the building gutted by flames on Jan. 28, announced a $15,000 reward on Thursday.

The fire reportedly started at the office building, located off of Wayzata Boulevard near General Mills Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. that morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives confirmed that it and the FBI, as well as local authorities, are investigating the fire as arson.

The conservative groups believe they were the targets of the fire, which also displaced several other small businesses.

“The FBI is taking this case very seriously and we hope this substantial reward will help them catch the people responsible,” said John Hinderaker, president of Center of the American Experiment. “The free flow of ideas does not work when one side resorts to violence. We want these people caught and are willing to offer this reward to make it happen.”

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 763-569-8000 or the ATF’s tipline at 1-888-283-3473.